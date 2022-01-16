$3.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post sales of $3.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $106.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.