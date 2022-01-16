$334.77 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post sales of $334.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.20 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $298.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.9% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.21 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $94.47 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

