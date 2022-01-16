$37.17 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report sales of $37.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.24 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $31.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $140.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.71 million to $140.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $172.13 million, with estimates ranging from $160.39 million to $183.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.20. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

