3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Decreased by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 48.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,559,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 59.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after buying an additional 53,239 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $178.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.61. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

