497,935 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 497,935 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,938,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,947,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,606,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIDI opened at 4.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 8.28. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52 week low of 4.18 and a 52 week high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

