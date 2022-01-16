$5.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report $5.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.02 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $24.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.80 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $690.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.90. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

In other news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan acquired 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Rite Aid by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

