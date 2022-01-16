$606.35 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post sales of $606.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $608.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $604.00 million. MYR Group posted sales of $607.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,882. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter worth $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter worth $152,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

MYRG stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.02. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.