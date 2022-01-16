$64.30 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report $64.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.07 million. HealthStream reported sales of $61.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $256.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.45 million to $257.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $274.51 million, with estimates ranging from $271.38 million to $276.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $796.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.79, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.40.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

