$74.88 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report sales of $74.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.66 million. Culp posted sales of $79.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $315.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.33 million to $315.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $333.20 million, with estimates ranging from $331.70 million to $334.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

CULP stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Culp has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $111.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 228,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 134,744 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Culp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 146,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.