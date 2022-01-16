$8.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to announce $8.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.66 billion and the lowest is $8.58 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $34.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.04 billion to $36.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.27 billion to $37.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $128,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $86,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

