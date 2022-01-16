$842.45 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post $842.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $875.00 million and the lowest is $787.16 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $496.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $828.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Aegis lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of FRG opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

