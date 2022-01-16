AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELUXY. Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

