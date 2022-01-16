ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 333.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 158,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 121,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

