Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the December 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acme United by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acme United by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acme United by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Acme United has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $116.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Acme United’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

