ACoconut Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $460,796.88 and approximately $44,443.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

