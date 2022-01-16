Actinium Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $380,653.83 and approximately $6,462.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 38,120,250 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

