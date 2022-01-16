Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 22% Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $398,870.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,038.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.22 or 0.07705305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.28 or 0.00337571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00897053 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00074919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.97 or 0.00504141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.00261155 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

