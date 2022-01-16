Aditus Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,170.00 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $40,912.56 and $6,170.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aditus has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00058302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

ADI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

