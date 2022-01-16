Adshares Market Capitalization Reaches $52.43 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $52.43 million and $1.17 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $2.40 or 0.00005575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00199603 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,831,993 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

