Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,406,200 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 767,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAVVF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of AAVVF opened at $5.90 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

