Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 12,775 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 6.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 95.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 402,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

TRMB stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.38. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

