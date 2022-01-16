Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 17,576 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

