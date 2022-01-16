Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 25,561 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

