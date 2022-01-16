Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,362 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Sunoco worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of SUN opened at $43.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

