Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Maximus worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,129,000 after acquiring an additional 649,818 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 274,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,435,000 after purchasing an additional 242,586 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $18,433,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,656 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMS opened at $77.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.78. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

