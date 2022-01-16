Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 11,952 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

