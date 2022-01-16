Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 34,018 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,018 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $404,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31.

