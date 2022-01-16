Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,185 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $175,245,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.38. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

