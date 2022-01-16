Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1,475.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 745,635 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Gentex by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 741,660 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gentex by 43.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 723,261 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 28.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,237,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,033,000 after acquiring an additional 497,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gentex by 47.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,008,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,368,000 after acquiring an additional 325,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.63 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

