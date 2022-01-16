Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 239.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Heartland Financial USA worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.