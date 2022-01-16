Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21,155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

SDG stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.36 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

