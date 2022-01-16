Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.82 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,201 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

