Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Royal Gold stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

