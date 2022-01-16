Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 275,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $42.31.

