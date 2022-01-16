Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ingredion by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGR stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.67. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $101.45.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

