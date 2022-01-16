Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 10,736.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISCA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

