Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) by 549.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

NYSEARCA:FJUN opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.