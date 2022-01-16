Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,676 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $85.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.08.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

