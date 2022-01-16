Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,825 Shares of Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 42.77% of Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFIV opened at $23.65 on Friday. Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90.

