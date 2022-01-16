Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 711.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $343.96 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.19 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.08 and a 200 day moving average of $332.97.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.61.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

