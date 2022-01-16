Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after buying an additional 1,636,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,946,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,057,000 after buying an additional 1,210,862 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $27.03 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.