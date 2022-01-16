Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Gladstone Investment worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,089 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 44,757 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $539.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.56. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

