Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,634 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,065 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Perficient worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1,600.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,026,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 378,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 180,625 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

PRFT stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.67. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

