Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,037 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in UGI by 5.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after buying an additional 67,338 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE UGI opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

