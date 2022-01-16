Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 9,270 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Solar by 29.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $83.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

