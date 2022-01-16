Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,990 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 237,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

