Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the December 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $13.38 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $355.37 million, a P/E ratio of 267.65 and a beta of 1.48.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
See Also: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.