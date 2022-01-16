Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the December 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $13.38 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $355.37 million, a P/E ratio of 267.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

In other news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $622,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,422 shares of company stock worth $7,329,774. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

