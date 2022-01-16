Aeternity Tops One Day Volume of $2.17 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $37.00 million and $2.17 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 395,323,509 coins and its circulating supply is 349,502,566 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

