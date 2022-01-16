Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEVA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after buying an additional 680,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 99.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 56.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 575,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,101,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEVA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 1,121,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

