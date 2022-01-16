African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,434,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $290,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $130,000. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGAC remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,844. African Gold Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

